EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Grab your binoculars! Several ‘Eagle Watch’ events are set for this month across Oklahoma.

The Arcadia Lake Eagle Watch is set to start January 5 – 7, 2024.

Image courtesy City of Edmond Parks and Recreation, Government

Spectators can expect to begin at the Arcadia Lake Park Office, 9000 E. 2nd Street (located approx. 3.5 miles east of I-35 on Route 66) to receive information about where the Eagles can be found.

The park office will feature a raptor wingspan display, videos alongside other great Eagle information. Lake staff will be on-hand to assist the public in finding and viewing the eagles at this annual Eagle Watch.

TIMES AND TICKETS:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., January 5 – 7

$5 per vehicle

Chickasaw National Recreation Area staff will host an Eagle Watch on Saturday, January 20, and Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Both watches will start at 9 a.m. inside the Travertine Nature Center and continue later in the morning at Lake of the Arbuckles.

Spotting scopes will set up at designated eagle “hot spot” locations. Watchers are asked to dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes.

After a lunch break, additional activities will be offered at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.