EPA plans to revisit Oklahoma’s request for tribal land oversight

Environmental Protection Agency

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it plans to reconsider a decision made under the Trump administration that allowed the state to regulate environmental issues in Indian Country.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt had requested the authority last year.

The EPA said in a press release Wednesday that its decision to reconsider was made after extensive consultation with Oklahoma’s 38 federally recognized tribal nations.

It noted many of the tribes had concerns with the EPA’s previous decision.

Neither the governor’s office nor the Office of Attorney General John O’Connor immediately responded to a request for comment to the Associated Press.

