TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — The co-founders and CFO of Epic Charter Schools are facing new criminal charges with the potential of serving lengthy prison sentences.

The preliminary hearing for David Chaney, Ben Harris and Josh Brock was originally set for October 23, but has now been pushed to next year.

As first reported by Tulsa World, the delayed hearing date is due to four new counts—adding up to 15 charges overall.

The four new counts include accusations of money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the state, along with additional embezzlement charges.

Prosecutors say the co-founders enriched themselves on tax-payer dollars by inflating enrollment with “ghost students,” creating fake invoices and misusing company credit cards.

The new charges claim they also opened a fraudulent shell company and divert money for their personal use.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office indicated Oklahoma lost $22 million, but the state suggested that number is much higher.

Epic Charter Schools are now under new leadership.