Epic fined more than $530K by Oklahoma State Department of Education

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular online charter school has been ordered to pay more than half a million dollars for overspending on administrative costs.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education confirmed to KFOR on Tuesday night that Epic One on One Virtual Charter School has been fined $530,527.20 for overspending the legal limit on administrative costs.

The money is used to pay the superintendent, the superintendent’s staff, consultants, or anyone with the title of director or supervisor.

School districts with more than 1,500 students are supposed to keep administrative costs at no more than five percent of their budget.

But the Oklahoma State Department of Education says Epic overpaid by more than eight percent of their budget.

Officials with Epic say a coding error caused the incident and the department of education requires Epic to list administration under one charter school instead of between their two charters.

The amount will be subtracted from Epic’s appropriation of state funds.