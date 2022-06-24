OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After the arrest of Epic Charter Schools‘ co-founders and former chief financial officer, more information is coming to light regarding how they were paid and what they did with their money.

Founders David Chaney and Ben Harris along with former CFO Josh Brock, created a scheme to use the Student Learning Fund as their “personal piggy bank.”

Cindy Byrd, State Auditor and Inspector, said in a press conference Thursday that $142 million was taken under the guise of the learning fund.

“Ben Harris and David Chaney used the Student Learning Fund as a line of credit to provide cash flow to their business,” said Byrd.

A section of the affidavit explained that Chaney used a credit card tied to the fund for personal purchases, including vacations and campaign contributions.

Harris and Brock added to the campaign contributions which totaled $460,000.

That money went to 54 House members and 10 Senators. All of them are current state lawmakers.

Senators House members House Cont. House Cont. Paul Rosino – $5,600 Preston Stinson – $28,000 Denise Crosswhite Hader – $1,000 Steve Bashore – $1,000 Frank Simpson – $3,000 Chris Kannady – $14,800 Eddy Dempsey – $1,000 T.J. Marti – $1,000 Kim David – $3,000 Kevin Wallace – $10,300 Garry Mize – $1,000 Tammy Townley – $1,000 Greg Treat – $2,700 Rhonda Baker – $5,400 Jay Steagall – $1,000 Tammy West – $1,000 Marty Quinn – $2,000 Avery Frix – $2,500 Jeff Boatman – $1,000 Terry O’Donnell – $1,000 Zack Taylor – $2,000 James Grego – $2,000 Judd Strom – $1,000 Todd Russ – $1,000 Bill Coleman – $1,000 Jim Olsen – $2,000 Kenton Patzkowsky – $1,000 Tommy Hardin – $1,000 Brent Howard – $1,000 Jonathan Echols – $2,000 Kevin McDugle – $1,000 Trey Caldwell – $1,000 David Bullard – $1,000 Ross Ford – $2,000 Kevin West – $1,000 Ty Burns – $1,000 John Michael Montgomery – $1,000 Sean Roberts – $2,000 Kyle Hilbert – $1,000 Wendi Stearman – $1,000 Nicole Miller – $1,750 Marilyn Stark – $1,000 Chad Caldwell – $500 Alyshia Pittman – $1,500 Mark Lepak – $1,000 Jadine Nollan – $500 Anthony Moore – $1,000 Rande Worthen – $1,000 Josh West – $500 Brian Hill – $1,000 Rick West – $1,000 Mark Osburn – $500 Carol Bush – $1,000 Robert Manger – $1,000 Ryan Martinez – $500 Cyndi Munson – $1,000 Ronny Johns – $1,000 Daniel Pae – $1,000 Rusty Cornwell – $1,000 Danny Williams – $1,000 Sherrie Conley – $1,000 David Smith – $1,000 Stan May – $1,000

Contributions by Harris, Chaney, and Brock spanned six years from 2014-2020.

The top two names in the gubernatorial race, Joy Hofmeister ($52,138) and Governor Kevin Stitt ($10,800), are also on the list of recipients.

State Superintendent Hofmeister said in a statement:

“It’s outrageous Epic’s founders would use the Learning Fund, meant for children, as their own personal trough for political contributions. Today, I have set in motion steps with the Ethics Commission to legally refund back to public schools any campaign donations that may have come from public funds via Epic’s founders. And frankly, if they thought their contribution would ensure favored treatment by me, they were clearly mistaken as I requested this audit, fought to hold them accountable and directed the clawback of $20 million from Epic in misappropriated funds and penalties.” Joy Hofmeister

KFOR is awaiting a response from Governor Stitt’s campaign.

Speaking today with Cindy Byrd about other dark money contributions by Epic Charter Schools, former state auditor Gary Jones said politicians that received money should give it back.

“Give it to a good charity,” said Jones. “Or give it to back to the state of Oklahoma, it’s the taxpayers money.”