Epic Public Charter Schools sees big virtual school enrollment jump for virtual classes due to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Epic Public Charter Schools’ virtual charter school now has the largest public school enrollment in the state following a massive jump in new students because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Epic issued a news release through Price Lang Consulting on Tuesday, stating that the current enrollment for the 2020 school year is 40,631 students from all 77 counties across Oklahoma.

Epic had 29,440 students enrolled for the 2019-2020 school year and 22,925 students enrolled for the 2018-2019 school year, according to Emily Lang, founder of Price Lang Consulting.

Enrollment is growing by hundreds of students each day, according to the news release.

“The shift to distance learning happened slowly and then all at once,” EPIC Assistant Superintendent Shelly Hickman said. “EPIC has had 10 years to sharpen best practices for virtual learning, which include giving our parents a lot of choices and supporting our faculty through competitive compensation and low class sizes. We’re ready to meet the challenges of the upcoming school year and do our part to help our state.”

Hickman cites internal data as showing that 60 percent of new students enrolled because of the pandemic.

“Whatever their reasons for coming to us are, we’re ready,” Hickman said. “We serve kids and families in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, but we also serve kids from places like Guymon and Atoka. We understand the uncertainty of the times, and we hope to be a bridge for the families who have chosen to start the school year with us.”

Epic’s school year will begin Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

“EPIC’s school model provides free choice of online curriculum, technology (laptops, tablets, etc.) and wi-fi service for students who need it, easing the technology burden for families that opt for distance, blended learning,” the news release states.

Click here for a county-by-county breakdown of Epic’s students.

Latest Stories