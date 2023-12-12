HARRAH, Okla (KFOR) — Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue is hoping for a miracle this holiday season. They work with sheriff’s departments across the state on animal cruelty cases, taking in animals and treating them back to health. However, the rescue told News 4 they may not be able to help for much longer if they can’t get the funds to keep up care.

The president of Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue said in the last 23 years, making ends meet has never been this bad.

“I need about a good $20,000 to $30,000 miracle and that’s hard to say,” said Natalee Cross, President of Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue.

In July, the rescue took in 70 animals from a cruelty case in Lincoln county.

“When you bring in 70 animals right off the bat, our vet bill was 10 grand. So, you know, then you come and get more cases, and unfortunately, it just keeps stacking up. Before you realize it, it’s out of control,” said Cross.

Over the past 6 months, the number of animals they treat back to health continues to rise.

We are caring for 141 horses, 23 cows and 19 sheep and goats,” said Cross.

Cross said she doesn’t know how much more help they can give.

“We know what happens to the animals when animal cruelty cases aren’t being worked. Those animals are going to suffer and they’re going to die because they have no other resources,” said Cross.

“Honestly, I’m not sure what we would do without them. Especially back in July when we had 60 or 70 animals, we would’ve been scrambling,” said Sgt. Aaron Bennett, public information officer for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Cross is worried, but is hopeful something good will come.

“Every tiny bit helps. Yes, it adds up. You know, I mean, I often think to myself, we have over 25,000 followers on our social media platform alone. If every one of them gave at least $10, I mean, we wouldn’t have to be sitting here, you know, fundraising,” said Cross.

To donate to the non-profit and help the rescue continue the work they do with sheriff’s offices across the state in animal cruelty cases, click here.