Equipment donated to help babies in Oklahoma City NICU

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local hospital recently received a bit of equipment to help precious bundles of joy recover.

Mercy Hospital Foundation Oklahoma City recently delivered 50 NeoCots and eight infant warmers to the neonatal intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

“We had the old bassinets for about 30 years,” said Carol Chambless, nurse manager of the Family Birthplace at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. “The old cots were very loud and served their purpose for a long time, but our parents love these new NeoCots. They are so quiet and the height can be adjusted so mom doesn’t have to get out of bed to pick up her baby. They have really helped improve our patients’ experience.”

The warmers in the NICU had been in service for 25 years. Eight new warmers were purchased to provide top-of-the-line care for Mercy’s most vulnerable patients.

“Parents have better access to their baby in these new warmers, which is ideal for bonding,” said Amy Gwartney, nurse manager of the neonatal intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City. “We can turn the units to warm the baby while they do skin-to-skin with mom or dad and they’re also ideal for moms in wheelchairs because we can lower the warmer to their level.”

The new equipment was purchased with $595,000 raised at the foundation’s annual gala.

“Nearly 4,000 babies are born every year at Mercy and thanks to the incredible sponsors and donors, we have been able to really enhance the care our clinicians provide for these precious lives every day,” said Lori Cummins, vice president of development for Mercy Health Foundation.

