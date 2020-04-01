ER, triage areas expanded at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Changes are being made at a metro hospital if there is an influx of patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center has expanded its emergency room and triage areas.

A 20 X 60 foot tent structure was constructed on Wednesday just outside of the INTEGRIS Baptist ER.

The structure is designed to be an overflow clinical area if there is an influx of patients in the near future. It will serve as a 30-bed extension of the ER.

And, the new semi-permanent structure was built earlier this week just outside of the hospital’s emergency department.

Courtesy: INTEGRIS

Because of an already existing covered circle-drive, INTEGRIS officials were able to construct a large secure area that is better equipped to withstand Oklahoma weather.

This new exterior space allows the hospital the opportunity to keep the majority of those with the virus outside of the hospital.

Patients requiring hospitalization will be moved from the exterior space to the appropriate care setting. Special dividers are in place to separate COVID-19 patients from other patient populations.

The expanded triage unit is now open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, seven days a week. Plans are in place to duplicate this structure at INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center as the need arises.