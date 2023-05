OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An inmate who walked away from the Clara Walters Community Corrections Center Sunday morning was eventually apprehended in the Oklahoma City metro, according to officials.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said that Thomas Arnhold was serving a four-year sentence for domestic abuse out of Woodward County.

UPDATE: Inmate Thomas Arnhold was apprehended in the Oklahoma City metro. pic.twitter.com/QDmskXN0zk — Oklahoma Department of Corrections (@OklaDOC) May 14, 2023 ODOC tweeted shortly after Arnhold was apprehended.

They say around 1:40 a.m. he walked away from the facility and wouldn’t be found and apprehended until 4:25 p.m. by the ODOC Fugitive Apprehension team.