ALVA, Okla. (KFOR) – After being on the run for several days, authorities say an escaped inmate is back in custody.

Earlier this week, officials began searching for Joey Mena after he reportedly walked away from the Bill Johnson Correctional Center in Alva.

Investigators say Mena was able to steal a vehicle and leave the area.

However, he has now been taken into custody.

Around 12 p.m. on Friday, U.S. Marshals arrested Mena in the 4000 block of S.E. 45th St. in Oklahoma City.

Joey Mena. Image courtesy OKCPD. Michelle Kjeldgaard. Image courtesy OKCPD.

“For just a few minutes, he barricaded inside the house. But after announcements were made, he ultimately came outside and was taken into custody,” said Cal Stephens, with the U.S. Marshals.

U.S. Marshals say they also arrested Mena’s girlfriend, Michelle Kjelgaard, for felony harboring a fugitive.