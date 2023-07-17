DALLAS, Tex. (KFOR) – A long-held annual tradition is bringing back a familiar name, according to ESPN.

The 119th Texas-Oklahoma game brings a new sponsor and an old name back to the Cotton Bowl.

Originally the Red River Shootout, the name Red River Rivalry came about in 2005 before being changed to the Red River Showdown in 2014.

Now, the 2023 matchup will be known as the Allstate Red River Rivalry and will be both teams’ last year in the Big 12.

“Our annual, iconic matchup with the Longhorns each October features more than a century of tradition between our two programs, so it’s fitting that we revive the ‘Rivalry’ name,” Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione told ESPN in a statement.

The 2023 Allstate Red River Rivalry will be held October 7. A kick-off time has not yet been set.