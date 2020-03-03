Eufaula to receive $1.5 million grant to improve water system

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – A major grant will transform the water system for one Oklahoma community, according to city leaders.

Officials say the City of Eufaula will be a recipient of a $1.5 million WaterSMART grant from the Bureau of Reclamation. Eufaula will be the only city in the state to receive a grant this funding cycle.

“The Eufaula City Council identified water infrastructure as their top priority for the community and their diligent work is being nationally recognized with this grant. The City is committed to improving the quality of life by providing a reliable and sustainable water system,” said Eufaula City Manager Jacob Foos.

The grant will be used to replace 38,000 feet of water lines with polyvinyl chloride pipe. Crews will also install isolation valves, which isolate line breaks so repairs can be made quickly with less water loss.

“This will be a major boon for our community. It will help ensure that our water infrastructure can meet the needs of today and support Eufaula’s growth and prosperity for the next generation,” said Eufaula Mayor James Duty.

Authorities say Eufaula conducted a city-wide water analysis in 2018 to identify the needs of the city’s water system.

“Eufaula’s water loss rate ranges from 40-60% which is due in large part to the age and type of the water lines which makes them more susceptible to breaks and leaks,” said Eufaula Public Works Director Jeb Jones.

Last year, the city secured loans from the Oklahoma Water Resource Board to begin improvements to the system.