Eufaula to showcase artists, musicians during ‘Artwalk’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma town is preparing to showcase local artists and musicians while inviting residents to enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend.

The town of Eufaula will be filled with artists of all genres on Saturday, Sept. 19 for the Artwalk.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. artists and local musicians will showcase their talents along Pine Street to Oak Street.

This is a free event to come browse or buy.

