LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Evacuations are underway as authorities in Logan County respond to a grassfire near Waterloo and Post roads.

Fire officials say people from Westminster Blvd. and Waterloo Rd. should evacuate south, and people from Post and Charter Oak roads should evacuate west.

The fire began around noon Monday and died down before ramping back up around 3 p.m.

Several cities’ fire departments are responding.

This is a developing story.