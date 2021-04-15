Event providing free prom dresses to high schoolers in need coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- As students are returning to the classroom across Oklahoma, many seniors are already preparing for the prom.

Now, a local organization is working to make sure that all girls will be able to feel special and beautiful for the event.

The ‘7th Annual Say Yes To The Prom Dress’ drive will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ice Event Center, located at 1148 N.E. 36th St.

Organizers say girls who qualify will receive a free dress, free shoes, and free accessories for the prom. There will also be a drawing for gift certificates for free hair, makeup, and nails.

This year, the organization hopes to provide dresses to 400 girls.

In order to sign up for the event, you need to register online.

Organizers say COVID-19 guidelines will be strictly enforced and masks are required.