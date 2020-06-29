“Every cell in my body hurts,” Oklahoma family battling case of COVID-19

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – A young Oklahoma family, including a one-year-old and a pregnant mother, is struggling to recover after they were all hit hard by COVID-19.

They tell KFOR it’s a virus we should all take seriously.

“It’s a trip,” said Vanessa Geheb. “This has been a trip. Every cell in my body hurts.”

Geheb is 10 weeks pregnant.

She, her husband, and their 22-month-old daughter have no underlying conditions but that didn’t stop COVID-19.

“Everlee will just scream out in pain and then pull at her head or pull at her tummy,” Geheb said. “Then every once in a while, she’ll go, ‘Brrrmmm, brrrrmmm, told, told’ and I think she’s getting those weird body chills.”

The Gehebs started to feel off more than a week ago, brushing it off as Oklahoma allergies.

But they knew it was time to get tested when their little girl fell very ill.

They got tested last Monday and learned they were all positive for the virus over the weekend.

Vanessa’s symptoms have become so severe that she’s concerned she’s not healthy enough to carry her unborn child.

“I can’t keep anything down,” she said. “I try to take vitamins, they come right back up. The only thing I can do is eat ice and popsicles at this point.”

Vanessa owns a salon in El Reno and has reached out to her clients about her positive test, adding that they followed strict safety protocol even after restrictions were lifted.

She does admit, though, to getting lax in her time away from work.

“I wish I could go back, and this makes me emotional, I don’t know why but I wish I could go back and wear a mask, every single second of every single day,” Geheb said.

As her little girl recovers, Vanessa is still battling COVID-19 and urging others to take precautions.

“I would not want to risk infecting another pregnant person with this anxiety of what could happen to your baby or even infecting another child,” she said.

Vannessa says her husband is feeling better, but still dealing with bouts of exhaustion.

According to the CDC, a recent study suggests pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and are at more risk for being admitted to the ICU.

