OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are hoping you can help them locate a suspect seen on security camera leaving a local business with a kitchen sink under his arm.

The theft took place at a business near Memorial/Santa Fe.

If you recognize this man or his grey Honda minivan, give OKCPD a call through Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 or submit a tip online www.okccrimetips.com.