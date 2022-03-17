JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – A devastating fire in Jones has left a family of four without a home.

It happened late Wednesday afternoon when a patch of tall grass caught fire and strong Oklahoma winds spread the flames to a barn and eventually the home where Sue Lawson and her three great-granddaughters live.

Sue Lawson and great-granddaughters (left to right) Lucy Brown, Sunni Brown and Tatum Brown. (Photo: Sue Lawson)

Lawson and two of the girls were at home at the time the fire started but were able to escape to safety unharmed. However, their belongings were destroyed.

“This little granddaughter was close to her grandpa, and she started crying and said, ‘we don’t have any pictures of Papa Bob,'” said Lawson.

Bob, Lawson’s late husband, built the barn and the wraparound porch on the property that they lived at for 23 years. His craftsmanship, now just a memory.

“My husband had worked so hard and the fireman said, ‘oh, that’s why it went up so fast,'” said Lawson.

(From left to right) Lucy Brown, Tatum Brown and Sunni Brown pose with their new puppy, who also escaped the fire safely. (Photo: Sue Lawson)

Lawson and her great-granddaughters, Lucy and Sunni Brown, saw their home go up in flames. The eldest great-granddaughter, Tatum Brown, was at a friend’s house when she saw the smoke.

“We said, ’there’s another fire,’ because there was a fire yesterday,” said Tatum. “She said, ‘well, that’s over by 63rd,’ and I said, ’63rd? That’s where I live.’ And then Mimi came down the road and she said, ’Tatum, Tatum our house is on fire.'”

Although their possessions are gone, this family has each other and the overwhelming support of the Jones community.

Jones Elementary School has already collected several boxes worth of clothing and household items, while others have started collecting monetary donations, including this GoFundMe.

“Precious girls. Precious girls. They are kiddos that would do anything for anyone. So we are proud to take this on and shoulder it for them and kind of give back,” said Brooke Guthery, principal at Jones Elementary. “Miss Sue’s a great lady. She takes great care of those girls. So just how Longhorns do it, we’re going to take care of them.”

Despite the devastation, Lawson said she remains faithful.

“I mean to stand there and watch it, oh my God. Everything we have is gone,” said Lawson. “But, you know, God has a plan and we’re going to do what we can do, and there’s been so many people helping. So I’m just so thankful.”

Jones Elementary School will open its doors daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to drop off donations.

Through the generous donation from the community, Lawson and her great-granddaughters are staying in a hotel over the weekend. The First Baptist Church in Jones has offered them a place to stay afterward.