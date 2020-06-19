Everything you need to know about President Trump’s rally in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – President Donald Trump is expected to hold his first in-person rally on Saturday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa since the pandemic started earlier this year.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan to attend:

Road Closures

In the purple area of the photo below, which surrounds the BOK Center, the following road closures have been implemented:

On June 20 – All day; All vehicles are prohibited and there will be restricted pedestrian traffic

Police say there is a smaller area near the BOK Center that will be completely off-limits to pedestrian traffic unless you have a ticket for admittance.

People who live in the area and outside of the RSVP area will be allowed to move about by foot up to and during the event.

All cars that are parked in this area will be towed at no charge to the owner. If your car is towed, contact 918-596-9222 and they will tell you where your car has been relocated to.

Parking

If you need to keep your car in downtown or near downtown, you are asked to ensure it is parked outside the closed off area in a lawful parking spot.

Williams South Garage, Williams North Garage and the North Boulder Lot will all be open for public paid parking on Saturday, June 20.

Other private parking lots and garages may also be open for parking so long as they are outside the closed areas.

Drones and planes

If you are planning on flying an aircraft or operating any unmanned aircraft system, there is a temporary flight restriction covering a large area around Tulsa on Saturday from 5:15 p.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Tulsa Transit changes

Due to weekend events, many Tulsa Transit routes will be impacted. Denver Avenue Station will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, and transfers will take place between Elgin and Frankfort on 4th Street.

Curfew

The curfew began Thursday, June 18 at 10 p.m. and will be in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, June 21.

These are the restrictions outlined in the Executive Order:

People are prohibited from walking, running, loitering, standing or motoring upon any alley, street, highway, public property, sidewalk, or vacant premises within the boundaries indicated above, except for official designated duty in response to the emergency, providing public safety services, or going to or from a place of residence or work.

The manufacture, transfer, use, possession or transportation of a Molotov cocktail or any other device, instrument or object designed to explode or produce uncontained combustion is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa.

The transporting, possessing or using of gasoline, kerosene, or combustible, flammable, or explosive liquids or materials in a glass or uncapped container of any kind is prohibited within the limits of the City of Tulsa, except in connection with the normal operation of motor vehicles, normal home use or legitimate commercial use.

“We understand that many people are unaware that a curfew will be in place and barricades are still in the process of being setup. If we find anyone in violation of the Executive Order this evening, we will request that they leave the area based on the curfew,” said Tulsa police on Facebook on Thursday. “If people refuse to leave the area, they may be cited or arrested.”

Report suspicious activity

Tulsa police say they are expecting the event to be peaceful, but are asking you to keep your guard up. If you see or hear anything suspicious over the weekend, don’t hesitate to call 911.

Safety measures

Because large gatherings come with an increased risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, police say residents and visitors are asked to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and others. When in close proximity to others, it’s asked you wear masks, frequently wash and sanitize your hands, and make sure you stay home if you’re not feeling well.

Cooling stations

Additionally, with weekend temperatures to be at or above 90° Fahrenheit, it’s important all who will be outside for any period of time stay hydrated and know how to get cool.

Tulsa has three cooling stations available, all equipped with air conditioning.

Tulsa County Social Services 2401 Charles Page Blvd. 8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Dennis R. Neill Equality Center 621 East 4th Street Noon to 9 p.m., seven days a week



John 3:16 Mission 506 N. Cheyenne Open 24/7

