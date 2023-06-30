OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tinker Air Show is this weekend and the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission has everything you need to know if you’re looking to attend.

Schedule

Saturday & Sunday:

8am: Gates Open

8am – 5pm: Vendors available

8am – 5pm: Ground Demonstrations/static aircraft

9am – 4pm: STEM City Hangar

11am – 4pm: Aerial Demonstrations

5pm: Gates closed to the public

Tinker Air Force Base map. Image courtesy Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

According to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission, it may be a good idea to carpool since there are very few entrances to Tinker AFB. Also, seatbelts are mandatory on the Base so all passengers should be buckled up.

The use of a cell phones while driving is prohibited on Tinker AFB, but hands-free devices are allowed. Smoking is not allowed while in the flight line as the area.

According to officials, when you get to Tinker Air Force Base from I-40 or I-240, look for signs pointing to the entrance. Parking on base and riding the shuttles from Tinker Building 9001 (Old GM Plant) parking areas are completely free.

Buses will constantly run on Saturday and Sunday starting at 8 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m. or when the lines are done. A normal bus trip will be less than 15 minutes and will take passengers to the security checkpoint. All visitors should be prepared for inspection of belongings as you are entering a military installation.

Officials say drivers should have their licenses out and ready for the gate guards as they get to the gates.

Attendees are to park cars in designated areas and continue to the gated entryway or shuttle bus stop. Base security will direct you in the right direction. All visitors will go through a security checkpoint either before boarding the shuttle buses or entering the event area.

What to and what not to bring

What to bring:

Sunscreen

Ear protection (plugs and headphones)

Sealed water bottles/reusable water bottles (no cases)

Sealed ice packs (no loose ice permitted)

Fanny packs and purses (will be subject to search)

Cell phones/cameras and camcorders

Folding chairs and camping chairs

Pre-packaged and/or sealed snack food

Diaper bags (will be subject to search)

Baby food

Medications/valid prescriptions

Strollers/Collapsible Wagons

Umbrellas (handheld)

Wheelchairs

Blankets

What not to bring:

Weapons (regardless of permit) including firearms, knives, tasers, replica or toy weapons (including pocketknives and multi-tools are subject to removal)

Coolers (exception: baby food/medication/small size (10x7x7 inches)

Ammunition or any form of explosives

This is a non-smoking airshow: to include eCigs/vape pens

Spark producing devices (example: lighters, matches, etc.)

Pets (except service animals assisting those with disabilities)

Tents, portable or temporary awnings

Large lawn chairs (exceptions: small folding camping chairs)

Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades

Mace, pepper spray, and personal tasers/stun guns

No outside alcohol

Laser pointers

Digital scanners

Glass containers

Illegal drugs/no controlled substances (ex. Marijuana, CBD, THC, Heroin, etc.)

Grills or fireworks

Excessive storage items such as briefcases, duffel bags and backpacks: must be smaller than 10x10x10 (inches) (exceptions: diaper bags, small purses, small camera cases and fanny packs)

Drones

Where to Park

Tinker Air Show parking map. Image courtesy Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.

If you’re looking to park at Tinker Building 9001 coming from I-240 on the south end of installation, exit off Air Depot or Douglas and turn left to go under the Turnpike. If coming in on Air Deport, turn right onto SW 74th, and you will see the 9001 Building right away on the north side of 74th street.

Officials say if you’re coming from Douglas exit, turn left onto SE 74th and go about a mile to get to the entrance to the plant. The plant is almost halfway between Douglas and Air Depot, but much closer to Air Depot. Free shuttle services will be at this parking point, and guests will be taken to the Air Show Security Check Gate. This is the least amount of walking to get onto the actual flight line. Remember, you will need to go through a security screening before getting onto the Shuttle Bus.

Those coming from I-40 or from within Midwest City on the north side, use the Hruskocy Gate located off I-40 and/or 29th Street. From the east side of the base, use the Lancer Gate entrance from Douglas. Gates will be open for public entry at 8 a.m. into parking lots south and east of Bldg. 3001. See the parking map above for more details.

Guests will walk south towards the Security Checkpoint. Guests with wheelchairs and strollers are encouraged to go through the Hruskocy or Lancer Gates to speed up time spent loading and unloading buses.

For more information, visit tinkerairshow.org.