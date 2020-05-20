Eviction notices resuming in Oklahoma County this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Evictions in Oklahoma have been on hold since mid-March, but as the Oklahoma County Courthouse reopens for business, evictions are once again being served.

“We’re going to start serving those this week, and then we’re going to give folks until next Tuesday to leave the premises,” said Mark Myers, the Public Information Director with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Myers says deputies are trying to be compassionate and give tenants time before forcing them to leave their homes.

Right now, the Sheriff’s Office has about 20 evictions waiting to be served. Typically, before COVID-19, they would serve anywhere from 900 to 1,200 per month.

Many are worried those numbers will only grow.

“I hope our state’s ready because our state’s homeless population is going to go up,” said Dawn Jones, a metro woman facing eviction.

Like many others, Jones lost her job amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I expected just like everybody else that unemployment would come through. I cry every day,” said Jones.

Myers says the Sheriff’s Office does not enjoy serving the eviction notices, but it is the law.

“We have no choice but to serve the documents that the court issues. We understand the pain that a lot of people are going through, so we will do this compassionately,” said Myers.

He tells KFOR some of the evictions waiting to be served are from people who weren’t paying their rent before COVID-19, but many are recent.

“People can’t control what happened because of this virus. We didn’t ask for this, it wasn’t our fault,” said Jones.

His advice to tenants is to simply go to court.

“Go to court. If you feel like you have a case, go to court, and during your hearing, make that case to the judge,” said Myers.

If you are served with an eviction notice this week, you have until Tuesday, May 26 to vacate the premises.

