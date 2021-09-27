Evictions have resumed, but an Oklahoma agency still has millions of dollars left to help renters; Here’s how much money is still available

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although evictions have resumed in Oklahoma, there is still financial help available for Oklahomans who are having trouble paying their rent and utilities.

Community Cares Partners has been hard at work all throughout the pandemic. The agency has assisted residents in all 77 Oklahoma counties, but they still have money left to spend.

Ginny Bass Carl, executive director of CCP, told KFOR that the funding from the first Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP1) will be available through 9/30/22, unless it runs out sooner. In that case, the agency will move on to the funding from ERAP2, which was passed by the American Rescue

Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA).

Bass Carl said CCP has to obligate 65% of the funds by the end of the month – something she feels the agency will be able to achieve.

Bass Carl continued, saying the aid is divided between rent and utility assistance, housing stability and admin.

As of mid September 2021, CCP had spent $61,019,321. For rent and utility assistance, CCP has $136,810,176 left to spend.

CCP can pay up to 15 months of rent per household, both in past due payments and upcoming charges. You can apply for the financial assistance on the CCP website.

Renters having trouble paying their rent and utilities or landlords in need of assistance with tenants can utilize the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) new online tool, consumerfinance.gov/renthelp. It allows renters and landlords to find information on rental assistance in their area.

