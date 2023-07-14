OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say evidence seized from a former Oklahoma City Lake Hefner Water Treatment Plant employee shows he was allegedly planning to poison the water supply.

34-year-old Matthew Duffy worked as the Water Plant Operator 2 at Oklahoma City’s Hefner Water Treatment Plant. He was fired in November 2022 for insubordination.

Lake Hefner Water Treatment Plant. KFOR photo. Lake Hefner Water Treatment Plant. KFOR photo.

In the months following his termination, Duffy began making numerous social media comments on his termination and his general displeasure with Oklahoma City, according to a court affidavit.

As part of Duffy’s termination, he was advised he was no longer allowed on City property and was allegedly notified of this when he was fired.

However, court documents reveal Duffy was hired by a concrete delivery company that would deliver to the Hefner Water Treatment Plant. While delivering concrete, Duffy would take photographs of himself on the property and sent the pictures to former co-workers who still worked at the plant.

Duffy’s employer was supposedly made aware of this and officials believe it’s the reason why he was terminated from the concrete delivery company.

On April 12, Duffy went to the City of Oklahoma City’s main office building where he posted multiple photos of his previous supervisors on the exterior of the building, according to records.

A search warrant affidavit states Duffy then posted a social media status saying, “I f****d up OKC water for all the people upriver who ‘give a s**t.'” Law enforcement was immediately notified.

Jeff Bolden, the Oklahoma City Water Quality Superintendent, advised officials that based on Duffy’s previous position at the Hefner Water Treatment Plant, he had significant knowledge on how to disrupt and make the water supply unsafe for consumption.

“The next step in the pathway to violence is research and planning which Mr. Duffy is more than already qualified as having based on his prior employment experience with the city’s water systems and his intimate knowledge on how these systems work,” court records read.

The final step on the pathway to violence is the “breach” phase. In a model based on a school mass casualty incident, the breach would be identified as a student concealing a weapon in school or testing what the response would be if the weapon was discovered by security.

Law enforcement states in court records they believe Duffy’s latest social media post was to see what type of response would occur.

“This threat of sabotage against Oklahoma City’s population and infrastructure would most certainly cause fear and anxiety for citizens,” said law enforcement.

While the Oklahoma City Police Department Criminal Intelligence Unit was conducting surveillance of Duffy’s home, an officer observed approximately five to six 55-gallon drums that contained multiple holes that appeared to have been drilled out.

Law enforcement described the drums as being consistent with materials used in a dispersal service.

“A dispersal device constructed in this manor would be filled with a Toxic Industrial Chemical, a Biological type weapon, Radiological source, or a military style chemical agent. The barrels filled with any of these hazardous materials could then be placed in a large water source, such as a water reservoir or a city’s water supply, where it would then contaminate a city’s drinking water,” stated an affidavit.

Duffy was arrested on April 13 where investigators also found and seized several items from his home, including:

Iphone, taken off of Duffy Apple computer 5 sets of coveralls with Oklahoma City logo 3 coats with Oklahoma City logo 39 shirts with Oklahoma City logo Portable hard drive 28 books related to water treatment 5-3 ring binders with water treatment data 6 books 15 sets of flashcards about water testing 5-55 gallon barrels 2 smaller barrels Sample of unknown chemical

Duffy has a pending charge of making a terrorism hoax.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office told News 4 they have found zero evidence that indicates Duffy contaminated the water.

“At no time has Oklahoma City’s drinking water supply been at risk this year. All inquiries regarding criminal matters or pending litigation should be directed to the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Municipal Counselor’s Office,” said City of Oklahoma City Utilities Department Public Information and Marketing Manager, Jasmine Sievert.

Sievert said the Oklahoma City Utilities Department has mechanisms in place to safeguard their water system, which includes around-the-clock testing and treatment. In addition to human operators who staff the treatment plants 24/7, the Utilities Department also conducts continuous on-site and remote monitoring of the water treatment and distribution systems, which would alert staff to any major changes to pressure or treatment.

Water treatment staff includes operators and supervisors, all of whom are required to have up-to-date credentialing and licensure from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ).

In addition to on-site testing at the plants, laboratory staff also conduct tests throughout the water distribution system. This ensures that once water leaves the plant, it continues to meet all regulatory requirements.

“Security protocols are also in place at our treatment plants,” stated Sivert.

In 2022, 210,000 drinking water samples were collected and tested, and there were zero drinking water violations.

Data from test results is sent monthly to ODEQ, and the City publishes a Drinking Water Quality Report on an annual basis as part of their commitment to upholding the regulatory guidelines of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and ODEQ.