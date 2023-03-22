McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A former McLoud High School home-economics teacher is now facing three felony counts of soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minors by use of technology.

Serena Cator. Photo courtesy Pottawatomie County Detention Center.

McLoud Public Schools Superintendent, Rhonda Hockenbury told KFOR they were first notified of a possible incident involving 43-year-old Serena Cator in September 2022.

“The allegation initiated a prompt and thorough investigation by the district. The employee was placed on administrative leave,” said Hockenbury.

A probable cause affidavit reveals their internal investigation found Cator had been messaging male students between the ages of 14 and 18, sending and requesting nude pictures and sexual messages to and from three known victims/students.

Cator was interviewed by school administrators to which she signed a written statement saying she, “willingly admitted she has been sending and receiving lewd and indecent messages and pictures from several of her male students.”

Cator gave administrators a list of 10 students she had been having inappropriate conversations with.

During the interview with Cator, she admitted two of the victims were in a relationship with her daughter at one point.

A probable cause affidavit shows there was a pattern in how Cator came in contact with her victims.

Documents show Cator would become close friends with parents, specifically the mother, of the young boys she was “stalking.”

Cator would allegedly send photos of the boys in class or at sporting events to the parents.

“[Cator] told the parents how great each of the boys were doing,” court records show.

The affidavit then goes into detail about how Cator would then approach the boys at school and follow that up with taking their relationship to various social media platforms, including Snapchat.

During Cator’s interview with district staff, she wanted to provide her “backstory” to help them better understand why she did what she did.

Cator talked about dreams, not knowing if they were real or dreams, according to court records.

She also claimed to drink “way too much” and knows she “needs help.”

She listed a multitude of other reasons as well.

One of the parents claimed her daughter made remarks indicating Cator was having sex with some of the students back in November.

That’s when school district staff sat down with Cator for an interview.

McLoud Public Schools. KFOR photo. McLoud High School. Photo courtesy: McLoud Public Schools’ website.

The school district’s findings were then given to the McLoud Police Department (MPD).

McLoud Police Chief, Kyle Webb said their investigation began in November.

Police attempted to interview Cator, but she had already retained an attorney, who declined to bring Cator in for an interview, according to a probable cause affidavit.

MPD did interview a few students, but most said they didn’t want to get involved and the parents obliged them.

One victim told police he would receive nude photos from Cator and sent nude pictures in return.

He also said Cator wanted to meet up with him and have oral sex.

“Serena Cator is a predator, a stalker and a pedophile, stalking young boys from the age of 14 and up. Most of the young victims said they found the situation extremely weird and cut off correspondence before they got lured to Snapchat or just after. Most of the parents felt uneasy about the constant texts and pictures from class and from sporting events, where Cator was bragging on the students. All the parents said if it had been their daughter and a male teacher they would have been alarmed but each said they pushed down the ‘weirdness’ of it because it was their sons and a female teacher, who they ‘thought’ they knew,” the affidavit said.

Chief Webb said that was an unfortunate mistake on the parents’ part.

“Parents. They may think differently because it’s a female child or a male child. I think that’s a mistake. I think they’re all children and should grow up in an innocent atmosphere and unfortunately, right now some of them are not,” stated Chief Webb.

Cator was arrested last Thursday.

“It disturbs a lot of people, especially teachers and their students because the school there, they care about their kids. We all care about kids,” said Chief Webb.

According to Pottawatomie County Detention Center records, Cator is no longer listed as a current inmate.

She was bailed out for $15,000.

The case is now in the Pottawatomie County District Attorney’s hands.

Chief Webb explained the police department’s role in this case is over for now.

News 4 reached out to PCDA’s office Wednesday morning for an interview, but haven’t heard back.

Cator hasn’t been an employee at MPS since December 20, 2022.

In a statement sent to News 4, State Superintendent Ryan Walters said, “We are in communication with the investigators and law enforcement. We are at this time prepared to take swift and decisive action in the matter. This agency has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to abuse of children.”