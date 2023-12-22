OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters has just been named in a ninth lawsuit since taking office this year. This one centers around alleged discrimination.

In October, Governor Kevin Stitt approved an emergency rule prohibiting school districts and sites from altering sex or gender designations on student records without authorization from the State Board of Education.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), the department has received a notice that some students changing their sex or gender with parental consent are also seeking to remove prior records that accurately reflect their sex or gender during prior years.

“The rule will provide districts with clear authority to protect their historical records,” the agency wrote in a rule impact statement. “The rule change does not concern public health, safety, and environment. Instead, the agency anticipates passage of this emergency rule will avoid serious prejudice to the public interest in maintaining accurate government records. This rule is proposed to ensure that school records are not irreparably altered pending consideration of a permanent rule restricting changes to historical records.”

Moore Public Schools requested approval from the state to alter student records in October, but the Board unanimously rejected it.

Supt. Walters has previously said he will not play the “transgender game.”

As of Thursday night, the student records rule is still in effect.

A Moore Public Schools family filed a lawsuit and injunction against Supt. Walters and the State Board of Education hours before the Board’s meeting on Thursday.

“The message this lawsuit sends is that we have a runaway executive in the State Department of Education right now. They are exceeding their authority in all of this rule-making. It also sends the message that parents rights matter for all parents, not just a small subset,” said Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice Legal Director, Leslie Briggs.

The Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, along with the Oklahoma Equality Law Center are representing the Moore Public Schools family in this case.

Briggs told KFOR their intention wasn’t to file the suit Thursday, but the Board was set to vote on the student records rule that afternoon which forced their hand.

“We had not intended to move quite as quickly, but when they were moving forward with the rule-making process so fast, we felt we needed to do something to at least slow them down so our claims could be heard,” explained Briggs.

The lawsuit states the student in this case was recently granted a name and gender marker change by a Cleveland County judge.

The student notified the Moore school district and presented a court order requiring a change in gender marker on their record.

Moore Public Schools reportedly notified the State Board of Education September 28 of the court order.

The lawsuit claims it was only thereafter that Supt. Walters proposed the student records rule as an emergency to the Board.

“Without updated records, [the Moore Public Schools student] will be forced to reveal their transgender status at every conceivable institution where the affected school records are required, including but not limited to: applying to college or vocational school, applying for certain jobs and certifications, among others,” the lawsuit reads.

Court documents also accuse the Board’s General Counsel, Bryan Cleveland, of “recklessly and maliciously” revealing the student’s identity to members of the media following the October Board meeting.

The lawsuit claims both Supt. Walters and the Board violated the student’s Title IX rights, the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the 14th Amendment, the due process clause of the Oklahoma Constitution, and the Oklahoma’s Parent’s Bill of Rights.

“I’m not surprised these radical left wing groups continue to attack us, but I’ll never back down to a bunch of woke liberals trying to sue me over trying to protect our kids and protect our parents. I’m going to continue to stand firm no matter the kind of lawsuit or what they throw at me there,” said Supt. Walters on Thursday afternoon.

While Supt. Walters addressed the lawsuit in a press conference held after the Board meeting, it was not addressed during the meeting.

Cleveland recommended the Board vote and pass the student records rule Thursday, but a new attorney for the Board suggested tabling the vote to January.

The student records rule was not voted on by the Board on Thursday.

“If the board makes the rule permanent, we don’t believe that alters our claims in any way. We do believe it signals an intent to continue to ignore the law and intent to continue to discriminate despite being on notice there’s pending litigation. Our claims would largely remain the same,” stated Briggs.

Briggs told KFOR the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice has not spoken to Supt. Walters prior to or after the lawsuit was filed.

“Frankly, I’m not sure they would be open to conversations. I don’t know that we could convince them to see our point absent to a court ordering them to,” said Briggs. “This all unfolded in the last seven hours, eight hours. We filed a lawsuit today. We didn’t intend to cause a huge dust up. But I think because the board meeting was happening today and it was slated on the agenda, it was unavoidable. This is how lawsuits progress.”

Briggs said the next step in this process is to begin litigating and proving to court there is a clear violation of the law.

“The board is engaging in intentional discrimination based on sex. We believe there’s been some malicious intent behind that based on the public comments from the State Superintendent,” she added.

Other than the student she represents in Moore and another student in Cushing, Briggs said she is unaware of any other student waiting on a gender marker or name change request on their school records.

“I certainly hope if there are other students out there that are in need of that, that they would reach out,” said Briggs.

As of Thursday night, a judge order or response from the Oklahoma State Department of Education does not appear on the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

In addition to the Board’s discussions on the student records rule, Supt. Walters said he plans to file three new proposed rules Friday.

One of those rules would create a total elimination of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in K-12 programs.

“What we’ve done is we’ve ensured that we’re not going to have any programs that have the type of indoctrination that label kids as oppressors or oppressed or victims because of their race,” said Supt. Walters. “We want all students of all backgrounds to have every opportunity at success, and we believe that is to focus on the basics. We’ve heard that from parents. They know education is the pathway, but indoctrination, it not only impedes that, it actually divides the classroom and has us focus on things that not only are not helpful, they’re actually detrimental.”

In addition, he wants to rid the classroom of federal funding that supports DEI or critical race theory.

A second proposed rule would update teacher hiring processes in Oklahoma to include “sexual activity.”

“What we’re going to do is we have an educator code of conduct. What we are doing is specifying that into sexually explicit behavior,” he added.

If “sexually explicit behavior” is performed inside or outside of the classroom, Supt. Walters said it would disqualify that educator from working with kids.

A third rule proposed by Supt. Walters would protect religious freedom in the classroom.

Each rule must go through the legislature for discussion.

The next legislative session will begin February 5.