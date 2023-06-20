OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Valley Brook Police are once again under scrutiny in a case of excessive force.

KFOR previously reported on a traffic stop from 2018, that also led to a lawsuit against the City of Valley Brook, its police chief, and three others.

In the newly filed lawsuit filed in May, Valley Brook’s police chief and two officers have been sued in Oklahoma County Court for excessive physical force, stemming from a June 2021 arrest of multiple men after who were kicked out of a strip club.

Lawyers for plaintiffs say the men were waiting on transportation from the club when they were approached by Valley Brook police.

“The clients in question were at the dance club for a bachelor party. They got kicked out later in the evening and when they got kicked out, law enforcement got called,” said Douglas Baxter, Hunsucker Legal Group.

The seven plaintiffs in the case allege false arrests, excessive physical force and violation of first amendment rights.

The incidents were captured by police body cam footage and cell phone video.

In the video, the situation quickly escalates when a man in dark clothing, later identified as an officer moves to arrest one of the men.

The men scuffle and fall to the ground as the officer tries to restrain the man.

“He should have been trying to get control of his arms [but] instead, he’s put him in a chokehold and punched in the head,” said Baxter.

Lawyers were unable to share the video with KFOR as the videos are now key evidence in the lawsuit.

However, they did show the station footage from both body cam footage and cell phone videos.

Baxter said the uniform the officer is wearing looks a lot like the bouncers’ uniforms at the club, making identification even more difficult.

“At no point in time [have] we been able to find in the video where law enforcement ever identified themselves as law enforcement. There was just one officer that showed up,” he added, later saying the only time you hear officers refer to police is when they are calling for back-up.

Baxter said it’s the most use of excessive force he’s ever seen.

“[In the video] he’s not fighting back. He’s trying to get free because he’s getting choked and then he starts getting punched. Back up’s been called [and in the video you can see] [the officer’s] trying to get him under control right there , he’s holding him, he’s not going anywhere,” he added.

Later in the video, you can hear the officer saying the man is being arrested for obstruction.

Baxter says the man suffered several injuries, including two to three inch cuts all over his back, a black eye and chest injuries that made it difficult to breathe.

Others at the scene were arrested for recording the incident.

“He’s laying spread eagle [and] he’s resisting because he’s done nothing wrong and they end up tasing him,” added Baxter.

Attorney Holly Hefton said it’s a clear violation of First Amendment rights.

“They have a first amendment right to video and at least one of those people in our petition was arrested [for recording],” she said.

The case is expected to move through Oklahoma’s federal district court system.