Exciting acrobatic show coming to Lawton this spring

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An exciting acrobatic show will make its way to Oklahoma next month.

On Saturday, April 4, the Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai will entertain audiences of all ages with an artistic, full-scale performance of trained acrobatic performers.

The Acrobats of Shanghai is an acrobatic company based in Branson, Missouri.

Recently, the troupe of more than 30 acrobats celebrated 23 years of performing.

Acrobats of Shanghai

Their performance will be held at the McMahon Auditorium in Lawton on April 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets for adults (13 & above) are $25, children (3-12) are $15, and there’s also a $50 VIP ticket option.

