Execution scheduled for Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 79-year-old death row inmate in Oklahoma is set to be executed on Thursday.

Bigler “Bud” Jobe Stouffer II, 79, was convicted of shooting Doug Ivens and fatally shooting Ivens’ girlfriend, Linda Reaves, in July of 1985.

During Stouffer’s trial in 1985, prosecutors said he went to Ivens’ home, asked to borrow Ivens’ gun and then shot Ivens and Reaves, a Putnam City elementary teacher.

Linda Reaves

She died instantly. Ivens survived the shooting.

Stouffer has claimed he’s innocent all these years.

He told the pardon and parole board during his clemency hearing last week that he believes he was lured to the scene of the crime by Ivens and that there was a struggle over the gun. However, the state said there’s no evidence of a struggle.

Stouffer was sentenced to death in 1985. In 1999, an appellate court ruled he had inadequate legal counsel. That led to a re-trial and he was convicted again in 2003 and once again sentenced to death.

In November, the pardon and parole board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency, suggesting Governor Stitt commute Stouffer’s sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole due to controversy over the state’s three-drug execution cocktail.

However, during a hearing in federal court last month for Stouffer, Dr. Ervin Yen, who also watched John Grant’s execution, used the word regurgitation and called Grant’s movement a “rocking” motion, saying it was normal and that there was no convulsing.

Judge Stephen Friot ultimately ruled that Stouffer’s attorneys did not prove under the 8th amendment that Oklahoma’s execution protocol is cruel or unusual.

Last week, Stouffer’s son delivered a letter and 10,000 signatures to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office in an attempt to save his father’s life a week before his scheduled execution.

“I’m here for two reasons. One, for my dad; and two, to find the truth,” said Bigler Stouffer III, also known as Trey. “This has not been a complete investigation from the first day.”

However, Gov. Stitt denied the clemency recommendation “after reviewing materials presented by all sides of the case.”

According to officials, Stouffer did not request a ‘last meal’ so he was served the same food as other inmates for Wednesday’s evening meal.

On Thursday morning, the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied Stouffer’s request for a stay of execution.

Stouffer’s execution is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 9 at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.