Executive order suspends regulations to ensure Oklahomans have propane during dangerous cold

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the bitter temperatures continue across the state, Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order to make sure people can stay warm.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt signed an executive order that ensured access to propane during the current stretch of winter weather.

“So many Oklahomans rely on propane as a fuel source to keep their homes and businesses running, which is critical during freezing winter weather,” said Rep. Mike Dobrinski. “I appreciate the governor’s attention to this important matter that benefits so many of our state residents.”

The order suspends certain regulations for truck drivers who are transporting propane for the next 30 days to protect Oklahomans’ ability to stay warm during an extended period of extremely cold temperatures.

“I will continue to make sure red tape does not keep Oklahomans from the resources they need,” said Gov. Stitt. “I also want to remind Oklahomans to use caution when using alternate heating sources to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or fires.”