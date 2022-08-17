RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KFOR) – A newly expanded arena in Missouri will reopen with a Garth Brooks concert, and tickets go on sale next week.

Brooks, a country music legend, will open Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or through the Ticketmaster app on your mobile phone. Ticketmaster’s webpage for the concert currently has tips on how to successfully obtain tickets.

“We are very honored to have Garth come and help open this great new venue, which we hope will be regarded as one of the most picturesque and impressive nature-based arenas anywhere,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge. “This will be a place for visitors of all ages to come and experience some of the best entertainers of our generation, in a truly awe-inspiring environment, surrounded by nature.”

Thunder Ridge Nature Arena is a natural amphitheater overlooking Table Rock Lake and Arkansas’ Boston Mountains, allowing guests to experience the grand beauty of the great outdoors.

The Thunder Ridge land was set aside in a not-for-profit foundation. All proceeds from events at Nature Arena will be used to further enhance Thunder Ridge and support conservation.

Tickets cost $98.95 each, and are all inclusive. Each purchase is limited to eight tickets.