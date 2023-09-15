OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Have you ever wanted to milk a cow? Now you can at the Oklahoma State Fair.

According to officials, the Fair is featuring the award-winning Dairy Discovery Zone. A traveling exhibit developed by Dairy MAX to encourage interactive dairy education for all.

Dairy Discovery Zone. Image courtesy Dairy MAX. Dairy Discovery Zone. Image courtesy Dairy MAX.

The exhibit gives guests the opportunity to experience life on a dairy farm – without the smell.

There will be tours of a virtual reality dairy farm, an opportunity to “milk” an animatronic cow, a chance to win free milk for a year, free dairy-themed prizes and more.

“The exhibit serves up both entertainment and education for all ages with touchscreens and games creatively illustrating where dairy comes from, how it fuels your body and how dairy farmers care for animals and the environment.” said Dairy MAX.

Officials say the DDZ is located on the Modern Living Lawn at the Oklahoma State Fair, 3001 General Pershing Blvd.

To learn more, visit dairydiscoveryzone.com.