Experimental plane crashes in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An experimental plane made a rough landing in Seminole County on Tuesday.
The landing occurred at around 1 p.m. near the town of Sasakwa
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol official said the experimental plane ended up upside down near the Canadian River.
No one was injured in the crash.
What caused the crash remains unknown.
