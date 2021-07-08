Experts: Oklahoma will not experience periodical cicada invasion

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – You may have heard about the periodical cicadas that are spreading across the East Coast and the upper Midwest.

However, state experts say Oklahoma will not see those cicadas.

During the next few weeks, officials say trillions of the Brood X species of periodical cicadas will emerge along the East Coast.

As for the periodical cicadas that show up across the country, a certain brood of the insects appear every 17 or 13 years. The periodical cicada’s biological strategy is to overwhelm birds and other predators by appearing in mass numbers in a large geographical area.

“In this case with Brood X, there are too many of them for predators to eat, ensuring enough cicadas to mate and lead to the next generation 17 years down the line,” Eric Rebek, Oklahoma State University entomology professor and extension specialist, said.

Officials say Oklahoma only hosts three broods of periodical cicadas, including the 17-year Brood II, Brood IV, and the 13-year Brood XIX.