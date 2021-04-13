Experts: Pre-K enrollment drops across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Pre-Kindergarten pre-registration is now open at Oklahoma City Public Schools.

Dr. Stephanie Hinton, the Director of Early Childhood Education at OKCPS, says across the state, Pre-K enrollment dropped dramatically.

“It is a really stressful thing when our enrollment dips that much in Pre-K because we know that when our children attend Pre-K, they’re getting learning opportunities that they wouldn’t be getting otherwise,” she said.

She says she hopes to see more parents enrolling their children for next school year because the district is ready to welcome students back into the classroom.

“We are really, really excited to be bringing our 4 and 5-year-olds back into the classroom. Pre-registration helps us plan for next year. When it comes down to it, when we know how many students are coming next year, we can make better plans. We’re ready. We’ve got the pieces in place and we’re ready to have our full enrollment back,” said Dr. Hinton.

Pre-K teacher Taylar Lentz says having students in the classroom is a gift and she is excited to welcome new students next school year.

“It’s been wonderful. The kids, you can just tell they’re so excited. There’s just a different energy in the classroom,” said Lentz.

OKCPS is a unique district because unlike others, it offers all-access Pre-K.

“You know, you might hear other districts talk about their lotteries, or maybe it’s first-come, first-served, but we as a district opened up our Pre-K several years ago to make sure that all kiddos could have that early experience. We’re really, really thankful that we can provide all access Pre-K, everybody has a spot Pre-K because we know that it is going to set the foundation for later learning,” said Dr. Hinton.

To pre-register your child, visit the district’s website.

Full enrollment doesn’t open until June.