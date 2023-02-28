NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The road to recovery has begun for Oklahomans devastated by violent tornadoes Sunday night as clean-up efforts get underway.

Several tornadoes left behind paths of destruction, forcing hundreds of Oklahomans to start rebuilding.

“We saw the big damage, and I couldn’t believe we were alive,” said storm survivor Omar Guerra.

With a feeling of hopelessness, like many of his neighbors, Guerra is starting over after his house was damaged.

Most of those who live in Norman’s Eastridge neighborhood are still without power and rely on daylight to recover lost items and pick up debris.

“Your life is uprooted, and now all of a sudden you have to worry about construction and living either in a mess,” said Eric Anderson, co-owner of Great Plains Roofing and Restoration.

Anderson told KFOR the clean-up is where more danger comes. You risk stepping on dangerous items more if you’re not wearing protective gear.

“It’s okay to do stuff on the ground or in your house; wear gloves when walking on debris,” said Anderson. “There’s [going] to be nailed. I’ve had nails poked through my shoes.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also encourages wearing sturdy shoes or boots, long sleeves, and gloves when handling or walking on or near debris.

Regardless of the long road ahead, storm survivors like Guerra are thankful to be alive.

“We trust in God that we’re going to be able to recover,” said Guerra.

Learn more about how to clean up after a tornado, including the supplies you’ll need and how to handle fire hazards such as gas, electricity and chemicals.