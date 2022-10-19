STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) — Ever wonder what the inside of the Oklahoma State College of Veterinary Medicine looks like?

Now you can get that chance as the community is invited to explore the facilities.

There will be hands-on demonstrations and activities for all ages.

“Open House is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to learn more about veterinary medicine,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, CVM dean. “Whether you are interested in a career in the veterinary field or just curious about what we do at the college, there is something for everyone.”

Anatomy Display at OSU Vet Med. Image courtesy OSU X-Ray display at OSU Vet Med. Image Courtesy OSU OSU Teddy Bear Surgery. Image courtesy OSU Dean Risco with Bullet. Image courtesy OSU Vet Med OSU Vet Med Open House

There will be face painting; food trucks; meet and greet with Bullet, the Spirit Riders and Pistol Pete; teddy bear surgery; an adopt-a-thon with pets from local shelters; and hands-on, science-based activities for children of all ages.

Children are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes to the event as there will be treats at different booths on display.

“With a strong reputation for graduating competent and practice-ready veterinarians, the CVM is a jewel in the crown of Oklahoma State University,” said Dr. Jerry Ritchey, associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs for CVM. “We have missed the opportunity to share this valuable resource with the public due to the pandemic and we are extremely excited to provide a glimpse into our programs and facilities through Open House.”

No personal pets are allowed during this event.

The open house is free and happens at the Vet Med complex at 208 N. McFarland St., in Stillwater on Saturday Oct. 29 from 9-4 p.m.