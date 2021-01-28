Explosion in Jones injures 3, causes business’ wall to come down

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – An explosion rocked two Jones businesses Thursday night as officials investigate the cause.

“It’s a mess in there,” said Jones Mayor Ray Poland.

The parking lot of a Jones strip mall was flooded with emergency vehicles as the explosion brought down an entire wall in a liquor store there.

“There was a flash explosion in one of the businesses, injuring three people,” Poland said.

Officials said it is unclear what caused the explosion, although the initial call was to reports of some kind of propane tank or bottle. Two people inside the pizzeria where the explosion occurred suffered burn injuries. On the other side of the now crumbled liquor store wall, one person suffered a back injury when the wall came down on top of them.

“It sounded like someone maybe bumped their arm or ran into a table; it was not very loud,” said Taylor Snow, a waitress at a restaurant in the strip mall.

“I heard a big bang,” said Hayven Harrison, a waitress at the same restaurant as Snow. “We move tables all the time and things happen.”

The two waitresses said they heard it all. However, at first, they said they didn’t think anything of it. That was until a woman from the liquor store ran inside.

“She came and opened the door and said she needed to borrow somebody’s phone and that a wall had just fallen on top of her,” Snow said.

Snow and Harrison said they tried to help calm her down with some water, while also trying to calm themselves down.

“Once she said there was an emergency, it like made me panic a little bit,” Snow said.

“Obviously scary?” KFOR asked.

“Yes,” both Snow and Harrison said. “For sure.”

We have not received any updated on those people who were injured. We will bring you more information on this story as it develops.