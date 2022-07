EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an explosion that occurred at a home in Edmond early Thursday morning.

Early Thursday morning, Edmond fire crews were called to a house fire near I-35 and E. 15th St.

While firefighters were working to put out the flames, an explosion occurred somewhere in the house.

As a result, firefighters were forced to evacuate and go into defensive mode.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire or explosion.