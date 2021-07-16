Video: 1 killed in explosion, fire at Oklahoma asphalt plant

ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR/ KTEN) – Authorities in Ardmore were called to a reported explosion at an asphalt plant on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, officials say they began receiving calls about a large explosion at the Asphalt Express plant in Ardmore.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris told KTEN that multiple agencies were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

KTEN reports that one person was killed in the explosion.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone else was injured in the blast.