MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman who was cleaning out her home in Midwest City stumbled upon a terrifying find.

The woman was going through the belongings of a deceased relative when she found several explosive devices.

Officials say she immediately called the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The bomb squad rushed to the scene near N.E. 10th and Douglas Blvd. and safely removed those devices.

“We found four devices, two of them appear to be inert devices used for training. The other two devices did appear to be explosive devices. They also found a cache of ammunition there,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The explosives were taken to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s property to be destroyed.