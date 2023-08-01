Extras are needed in early August on the set of Jurassic Pet 3: Return to the Wild, Image courtesy Boiling Point Media

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Boiling Point Media is looking to create memories of iconic cinema films and series right here in El Reno, Oklahoma.

A casting call has began in the search for extra volunteers needed for upcoming filming of The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 3: Return to the Wild in El Reno.

Extras are needed in early August on the set of Jurassic Pet 3: Return to the Wild, Image courtesy Boiling Point

According to production officials here is what you can to do plan to be there:

Thursday, Aug. 3

Friday, Aug. 4

Monday, Aug. 7

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Thursday, Aug. 10

Arrival times vary day to day and start as early as 7 a.m. Extras may be on set for 10 or more hours.

Up to 100 people are needed for each day and will receive a movie credit.

The Adventures of Jurassic Pet 3 was written and directed by Emmy Award winners Chris Hoyt and Ryan Bellgardt, and partially filmed in Boiling Point’s LED Virtual Production Studio in Oklahoma City, which seamlessly blends virtual sets and special effects into live-action shots.

People interested in being in the movie can apply at bit.ly/JurassicPetExtras.