OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have ever wanted to be on the big screen, now is your chance!

Freihofer Casting is looking for extras for the first two weeks of filming of a major feature film in Oklahoma City.

At this point, officials are not confirming the title of the movie.

Extras will be paid $10 an hour with a 12-hour guarantee each day, even if the day goes less than 12 hours. Overtime will be paid after 12 hours.

Extras will also be compensated $50 a day if their vehicle is used on camera.

If there is simulated rain or simulated wind in the scene, extras will receive an additional $25 a day.

In the event of smoke or haze in the scenes, extras will receive an additional $10 a day.

The breakdown of extras needed are as follows:

Filming Monday, May 8

BUSINESS DISTRICT PASSENGERS – Males and females, all ethnicities, aged 18-70. These people are on an Elevated train in a major American city. They are attorneys, financial analysts, traders, business people, and other corporate professionals. They should represent all ethnicities of this country, including White, Black, Hispanic, South Asian, East Asian, African and more.

SUBWAY PASSENGERS – Males and females, all ethnicities, aged 18-80. These people are on a subway heading to a more working class borough of a major American city. They are more blue collar in feel. Students, truck drivers, construction workers, artists, musicians, factory workers, etc. They should represent all ethnicities of this country, including White, Black, Hispanic, South Asian, East Asian, African and more.

NERDY STORM CHASERS – Males and females, aged 25-35, any ethnicity. Corporate, buttoned-up, well-educated and well-financed storm chasers. They are well-dressed, well-appointed, fit and brilliant scientists. Likely educated at Harvard, MIT, etc. NOTE: These people will be used multiple days throughout filming. Open availability through the end of July is preferred.

Filming Tuesday, May 9

SECURITY GUARD – Male, 35-60, any ethnicity. He works security at an office building in a major city.

POLICE OFFICER – Male, 35-60, any ethnicity. He drives a police car in a major American city. Must have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record.

PEDESTRIANS – Males and females aged 18-80, any ethnicity. They are pedestrians in a major American city. We need to represent all walks of life. From business professionals to delivery people, hard-working people, students, construction workers, street vendors, musicians and more. Caucasian, Black, Hispanic, South Asian, East Asian, African and more. A melting pot of people here.

BG WITH CARS – Males and females aged 18-65, any ethnicity. All walks of life, using their cars on camera (for an extra $50 for the day). Pickup trucks will NOT work. Sedans and SUVs. No muscle cars or pristine vintage vehicles. New cars are fine, as are those with wear. No white or beige. All other colors are OK. Please include in your submission a photo of the vehicle you would bring to set.

CAB DRIVERS – Males, aged 25-50, any ethnicity. Must have a valid driver’s license with a clean driving record. All ethnicities welcome to apply, but must have the feel of a big city cabbie.

RESTAURANT SERVERS – Males and females, aged 25-50, any ethnicity. Servers at an upscale lunch restaurant in a major city. Actual serving experience preferred. Please indicate experience.

RESTAURANT CUSTOMERS – Males and females, 30-70, any ethnicity. Upscale business types, having a business lunch in this major city. All ethnicities welcome.

BUSBOY – Male, 20-30, any ethnicity. He buses tables at a busy big city restaurant.

FOOD TRUCK & VENDOR – Actual food truck with its owner. Will be compensated at the extras rate plus an additional $100 for the use of the specialty vehicle. Please include a photo of your food truck. (Note: You must be the owner of the food truck)

Filming Friday, May 12

GOVERNMENT STAFF – Males and females, aged 25-70, any ethnicity. These people work the office of a government building. They are clerical employees, as well as scientists and support staff. Some of these people will also be asked to work May 17-18.

Filming, Monday- Friday, May 15- May 19

STORM CHASERS WITH VEHICLES– Males and females, aged 25-60, any ethnicity. These people chase storms for a living. Vehicles will also be seen on camera, for an additional $50/day. Newer trucks, SUVs, sedans. No white or beige. Please include a photo of your vehicle.

Filming Monday and Tuesday, May 15 and May 16

GAS STATION CUSTOMERS WITH CARS – Males and females, aged 18-70, any ethnicity. People stopped at a highway gas station in small town Oklahoma. Vehicles will also be seen on camera, for an additional $50. Vans, trucks, SUVs, sedans. No white or beige. Older cars and trucks are fine. Please include a photo of your vehicle.

FOREIGN TOURISTS – Males and females, 25-60, any ethnicity.

Filming Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and May 18

TRUCK STOP CUSTOMERS WITH VEHICLES – Males and females, 45-75, any ethnicity. Small town truck stop types. Vehicles will also be seen on camera, for an additional $50. Vans, trucks, SUVs, sedans. No white or beige. Older cars and trucks are fine. Please include a photo of your vehicle.

TRUCK STOP COOK – Male, 45-70, any ethnicity. An actual short-order cook is preferred.

TRUCK STOP CASHIER – Female, 45-70, any ethnicity. She works the counter at a small town truck stop.

SERVERS – Males and females, 20-50, any ethnicity. They serve customers in a small town truck stop.

STORE CUSTOMERS – Males and females, 50+. Customers at a small town store.

Filming Friday, May 19

ADDITIONAL STORM CHASERS – Males and females, aged 21-60, any ethnicity. These people chase storms for a living. Vehicles will also be seen on camera, for an additional $50/day. Newer trucks, SUVs, sedans. No white or beige. Please include a photo of your vehicle.

RV’s – A recreational vehicle and its driver. Vehicles will also be seen on camera, for an additional $50/day. Please include a photo of your RV.

Filming Monday, May 22

RIG EQUIPMENT WORKERS – Males, 20-60, any ethnicity. Burly, blue-collar guys who look like they work repairing big rig trucks.

CUSTOMERS – Males and females, 30-60, any ethnicity.

PICKUP TRUCKS & DRIVERS – Heavy duty work trucks and the people who drive them. Trucks will be seen on camera, for an additional $50/day. New or those with wear are fine. No white or beige. Please include a photo of your truck.

To apply for these roles, you will need to do the following:

Email a photo to the casting office. The photo must clearly show you. No filters, hats, sunglasses or any obstructions. Camera phone photos are fine. The photo should be from the top of the head to the middle of the chest.

Please make sure the file name of the photo is Your.Name. Example: Sally.Smith.jpg (Failure to follow this step will likely prevent the casting office from being able to contact you. Files must be jpg. We cannot accept .pdf files.

Include all contact information including:

NAME

PHONE NUMBER

EMAIL ADDRESS

CITY/STATE of residence

If submitting for a role with accompanying vehicle, please send a photo of the vehicle you will bring to set.

Make the subject heading of your email: STUDIO – (Name of Role) Example: STUDIO – Pedestrians.

Send the email to submit.freihofercasting@gmail.com

If you are selected to appear in the project, you will be contacted by email. Check emails regularly.