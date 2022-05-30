OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Extras are needed for the new Sylvester Stallone series being shot in Oklahoma.

The extras are needed for Thursday, June 2, to appear in a party scene for the Paramount+ streaming series TULSA KING, starring Sylvester Stallone.

This part of the show is being shot in Oklahoma City and they need locals to show up for the casting call.

The pay is $100 a day and overtime is paid after 10 hours.

A free, pre-engagement COVID-19 test will be required.

For more information on the show and how to apply for the casting call you can visit TulsaKingExtras.com