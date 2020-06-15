Eyemart Express giving free frames to frontline workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A national optical retailer says it plans to give back to frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eyemart Express announced that all 219 stores are now fully operational after closing in March due to the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Officials say they are recognizing frontline workers, healthcare professionals, and first responders by giving them a voucher for free eyeglass frames and a new discount program.

“We are thrilled to move forward and resume our store operations and know this would not be possible without the commitment demonstrated by all of the front-line workers and first responders who continue to keep us safe and healthy,” said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. “Part of our corporate culture at Eyemart Express involves giving back to the communities where our stores are located. We want to do our part to give back to these key groups while helping them see clearly with savings on our convenient same-day glasses.”

Frontline workers include grocery store employees, utility and sanitation workers, and those who work in transportation.

Officials say they will give frontline workers, healthcare workers, and first responders a voucher for free frames, valued at up to $100, with the purchase of lenses through June 20.

The retailer says it is also launching a discount program that gives healthcare professionals and first responders 20 percent off all prescription eye wear purchases.

Eyemart Express is also providing a 20 percent discount to military members and school faculty and staff members.

“Our front-line workers, teachers, and first responders keep our local communities thriving, and we want to do our part to recognize and support them,” said Katy Hanson, vice president of marketing strategy and planning at Eyemart Express.

Eyemart Express has six locations in the metro.