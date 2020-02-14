Eyemart Express to open first Stillwater location with grand opening ceremony

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A national optical retailer announced that it is opening its first store in Stillwater this weekend.

Eyemart Express will open its doors at 1932 N. Perkins Road in Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Officials say Eyemart Express created 10 new jobs in the community.

The 4,426-square-foot store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands like Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney and Nike. Organizers say 90 percent of glasses can be ordered and received on the same day.

“We are excited to bring our vast high-quality eyewear assortment and time-saving optical solution to Stillwater with our same-day glasses,” said Paula Blomquist, Eyemart Express chief marketing and merchandising officer. “Our trained opticians are ready to help customers find glasses that are the perfect fit for them and their lifestyle.”

Eyemart Expres will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities include live remotes, prizes from the Wheel of #FrameandFortune and a special giveaway. The first 25 families at the event will receive a voucher for one free pair of kid’s glasses.

All veterans and their families can receive an additional 10 percent off the company’s prices. A valid military ID is required at the time of purchase.

School faculty and staff, including teachers, coaches, bus drivers, janitors and more, receive a 20 percent discount on eyewear purchases. A valid school employee ID is required at the time of purchase.

“We recognize military families and educators do so much to shape our future generations,” said Ms. Blomquist. “Our everyday programs allow us to show our appreciation for their hard work and sacrifice.”