MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Employees at Tinker Air Force Base were treated to a unique sight in the skies on Tuesday afternoon.

The U.S. Air Force’s F-35 Lightning II is being called the most advanced fighter jet on the planet and has a top speed of over 1,200 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, the Air Force held a special demonstration of the fighter jet over Tinker Air Force Base, where many of the employees will work to keep these special planes in the air.