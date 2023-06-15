An empty classroom at the Utopia Independent School on May 26, 2022 in Utopia, Texas. (Photo by Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma students will soon have access to the latest aviation training technology, thanks to a new partnership.

Last week, state officials reached an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration that would bring that technology into Oklahoma classrooms.

“I continue to work with outside groups who are willing to help us in making Oklahoma schools

the place to be. Innovation will be key in meeting the workforce needs of tomorrow. Touring the

Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center last week, I got to see first hand the impact these

technologies have on students in our state. Investments into aviation STEM will bring 21st

Century career opportunities to Oklahoma,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.

Organizers say they hope the move will inspire students to take part in STEM activities and careers in the future.