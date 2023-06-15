OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma students will soon have access to the latest aviation training technology, thanks to a new partnership.
Last week, state officials reached an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration that would bring that technology into Oklahoma classrooms.
“I continue to work with outside groups who are willing to help us in making Oklahoma schools
the place to be. Innovation will be key in meeting the workforce needs of tomorrow. Touring the
Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center last week, I got to see first hand the impact these
technologies have on students in our state. Investments into aviation STEM will bring 21st
Century career opportunities to Oklahoma,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.
Organizers say they hope the move will inspire students to take part in STEM activities and careers in the future.