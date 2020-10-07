Face masks required, tailgating banned for OU/ Texas game

DALLAS, Texas (KFOR) – Although fewer fans will be allowed in the stadium, thousands of Sooner faithful are expected to make the trip south of the Red River for the OU/TX game.

Even with the cancellation of this year’s State Fair of Texas, the Texas Longhorns will face the Sooners in Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s game is limited to 25% capacity.

Also, cloth or surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth completely will be required at all times while on the state fair campus and in Cotton Bowl Stadium. Other face coverings will not be allowed. Masks may only be removed when eating or drinking in the stadium seats or common areas.

If you don’t have a ticket, don’t plan on heading to the fairgrounds. Officials say public tailgating in and around the State Fair of Texas campus will be prohibited for the 2020 season.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

