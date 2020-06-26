Face masks will be required for all OSU students, staff in the fall

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – While many students are enjoying summer break, employees at Oklahoma State University are already preparing for the reopening of campus in the fall.

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb across Oklahoma, OSU officials say they are taking precautions to stop the spread of the virus when students head back to campus.

OSU says it will provide two washable cloth face coverings for all OSU full-time and temporary employees, and one washable cloth face covering per student.

Because of a delivery bottleneck for professional face masks during the covid-19 pandemic, a lot of people started to organize DIY production of face masks at home.

Also, a 2 ounce bottle of hand sanitizer will be provided to all OSU employees and students.

Officials say they are also ordering 10 voluntary walk-up temperature monitoring stations for campus, and new stands for hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Engineering students at OSU are 3D printing face masks. In all, they spend 18 hours a day every day to help with the shortage during the pandemic.

Before the fall semester begins, all employees and students are asked to take special precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19 for at least two weeks prior to the start of the semester.

When the school year begins, university officials say self temperature screenings should be performed each morning before arriving on campus.

Also, all OSU students, staff, faculty, contractors, vendors, suppliers, and visitors must wear a face covering upon entering any public building on campus.

